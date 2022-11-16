stackArmor Supports Forcepoint Expansion of Its Cloud Service Offerings by Adding CASB, ZTNA and SWG to FedRAMP Authorization

stackArmor’s ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator helps ISV’s and SaaS providers reduce the time and cost of FedRAMP authorizations

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—stackArmor, Inc., a leading provider of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), CMMC 2.0, and StateRAMP compliance acceleration solutions, announced today that it has assisted Forcepoint, a Global security leader, in expanding the FedRAMP authorization of the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform. FedRAMP promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

stackArmor, Inc. has continued to support Forcepoint through their FedRAMP journey from initial authorization through the FedRAMP significant change and annual assessment process for Forcepoint ONE.

Forcepoint ONE is the converged, cloud-delivered platform for Security Service Edge (SSE, the security component of SASE) that protects agency employees and contractors working remotely as they use web, cloud and private applications. Forcepoint’s all-in-one cloud platform enables security teams to manage one set of policies via a single console for cloud-delivered gateway technologies like Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Integrated, inline threat protection and DLP provide consistent control for many types of users from government employees to partners, to prevent malware, and stop loss or misuse of sensitive data.

“The stackArmor team has consistently delivered trusted expertise and strategic agility in support of the Forcepoint FedRAMP program. This included supporting our accelerated time-to-market of our Forcepoint ONE Security Service Edge (SSE) offering for regulated industries,” said Petko Stoyanov, Global Chief Technology Officer at Forcepoint.

For over 10 years, the experts at stackArmor have been guiding cloud service providers through the process of meeting government compliance standards including FISMA, FedRAMP, and standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“We created the ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator solution to help our customers reduce the time and costs associated with achieving FedRAMP authorizations,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, Chief Executive Officer, stackArmor. “Forcepoint’s expanded FedRAMP authorization is a testament to the scalability of our platform-centric ATO approach that allows for the accelerated addition of new services and capabilities.”

About stackArmor

stackArmor delivers cloud security, compliance, and managed services solutions to commercial and government customers. Based in the Washington D.C. metro area, the company is a specialist in providing acceleration solutions on AWS and AWS GovCloud for meeting FedRAMP and other Government-centric security frameworks. Its services extend to the provision of advisory, cybersecurity engineering, package documentation, and continuous monitoring solutions for customers in regulated markets such as government, the public sector, defense, space, aerospace, healthcare, and education.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. Forcepoint’s all-in-one, truly cloud-native platform makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. Engage with Forcepoint on www.forcepoint.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

