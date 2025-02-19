Stablepharma Secures €2.5m EIC Accelerator Grant, Recognised Among Europe’s Top 71 Innovators

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK-based biotechnology firm Stablepharma Ltd has been awarded €2.5 million through the prestigious European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The grant recognises the company’s cutting-edge fridge-free pharmaceutical technology, which meets EIC’s rigorous criteria for excellence, impact, and risk management.

Stablepharma is among 71 companies from 16 countries across Europe selected for this highly competitive funding round, which saw a record 1,211 proposals submitted in 2024. This year’s EIC Accelerator grant marks the most competitive round in Horizon Europe’s history, underscoring the growing demand for innovative solutions across all sectors.

“This EIC Accelerator grant is a clear recognition of Stablepharma’s continued innovation and commitment to making fridge-free vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics a reality,” said Ozgur Tuncer, CEO & Executive Director of Stablepharma. “We are incredibly proud to be one of five UK companies awarded this grant. It serves as a testament to the quality and calibre of the UK’s Life Sciences industry and its ongoing advancements.”

Tuncer’s comments underscore the significance of the €2.5 million award, which acknowledges Stablepharma’s leading role in addressing the challenges associated with cold chain logistics, with its groundbreaking fridge-free technology.

The selected companies will collectively receive up to €161 million in grants. The equity investments will be made through the EIC Fund, the EIC’s dedicated investment arm and Europe’s largest deep-tech investor, which typically attracts additional investors and increases the overall investment to more than three times the EIC's original amount.

Stablepharma’s innovative technology platform, StablevaX™, transforms approved vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics into thermostable products that do not require refrigeration. This innovation addresses a critical global challenge: the distribution, storage, and wastage issues associated with temperature-sensitive products reliant on the cold chain.

Dr. Steve Chatfield, Non-Executive Chairman of Stablepharma, commented, “We are delighted to have received this grant, given the quality of applicants across Europe. This is a huge accolade to the Stablepharma team who have worked tirelessly to progress our StablevaX™ technology.”

The grant comes as the company moves forward with accelerated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead candidate, SPVX02, a fridge-free tetanus and diphtheria vaccine in March 2025. The achievement marks a key milestone for Stablepharma, which is on track to revolutionize the global vaccine landscape with its innovative approach to vaccine storage and distribution.

The trial is expected to be completed by early Q3 2025, with results anticipated by Q4 2025, and was part funded by Innovate UK. Stablepharma’s projects align with their commitment to positively impact global health, reduce wastage and ensure equitable access of vaccines.

About Stablepharma:

Stablepharma’s R&D team has identified up to 60 vaccine candidates that could be suitable for StablevaX™ technology. The company actively collaborates with global vaccine manufacturers, academic institutions and NGOs, to advance their pipeline of thermostable products.

StablevaX™ technology can be manufactured under scalable GMP conditions, enabling scale-up of the manufacturing process to provide millions of doses annually.

Laura Murphy

lmurphy@stablepharma.com