Stabiliti Partners With Worldline UK&I to Unlock New Sustainable Capital and Surpass ESG Targets

Stabiliti, a leader in Climate Fintech, is proud to announce Worldline UK&I, a global leader in payment and transactional services, as its first go-to-market client and re-seller partner.





Stabiliti developed an innovative software solution embedded into payment systems to match verified carbon offsets to residual micro-emissions from payment transactions and prove it. By partnering with Worldline UK&I to integrate this technology into its mobility and merchant clients’ points of sale consumers will have the option to “round-up” their transactions at the point of payment to contribute towards nature based carbon removal projects, as well as to support local sustainable projects. This provides everyone with a provable way to fund environmental sustainability transforming their impact in combating climate change.

Both Stabiliti and Worldline UK&I believe in the potential of Climate Fintech to mitigate the environmental impact of payment transactions. They are confident that the voluntary nature of the program, which allows end-users to direct funds to familiar and local projects, will ensure high participation rates. This localisation promotes transparency and encourages community involvement, as users can see the direct impact of their contributions in their own neighbourhoods.

Will Foulkes, Co-Founder and CEO of Stabiliti, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “ESG is woven into the fabric of Worldline UK&I’s strategic vision with their strapline “Payments to grow your world”, which aligns perfectly with our mission at Stabiliti. This partnership is a powerful alliance, enabling us to amplify our impact to ensure that every transaction contributes to a sustainable future.”

Johnathan Astbury the CEO of Worldline UK&I said: “At Worldline UK&I we have consistently been at the front of innovation in the CSR space, always looking to stay several steps ahead of what the market is doing. We are excited to partner with Stabiliti to further enhance our commitment to helping our clients meet and exceed their environmental objectives by enabling them to reduce the carbon impact of their businesses. In addition, we are putting the scale of our business reach to work in the fight against climate change and we think this could make a real difference by democratising access to climate funding.”

This initiative is expected to pave the way for further advancements in Climate Fintech, inspiring other companies to adopt similar strategies.

