St. Maarten Goes Digital: Dual-Island Nation Launches Advanced Border Control System With Digital Entry Form

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), is proud to announce the upcoming launch of a state-of-the-art automated border control system which leads with the introduction of a digital entry form, and in the future, biometric integration. As a part of an ongoing reconstruction project that includes the fully renovated airport, this innovative system will revolutionize the way passengers enter and exit St. Maarten, ensuring enhanced security, efficiency, and a seamless travel experience. Beginning October 18th, travelers will be required to visit www.entry.sx and complete their document ahead of travel, as the form should be completed prior to check in.





In the future, this system will allow passengers to use their biometrics to clear through border control. Later phases of the project will introduce Advance Passenger Information Systems and Passenger Name Record Systems to improve traveler risk management performed by the Immigration and Border Protection Service. This solution will meet all General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards and data privacy protection for travelers and will eventually be extended to general aviation visitors.

According to Mr. Mingo, CEO of the Princess Juliana International Airport, “This initiative was partially in place in 2017 and we are happy to have it reinstated during the reconstruction.” Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis stated, “This project aims to streamline the passenger registration process by introducing the necessary digital equipment, along with a user-friendly website where individuals entering the country can conveniently register their information beforehand and be processed by Immigration. By providing this digital platform, the Ministry of Justice will have the necessary tools to carry out their vital duties more efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of our nation.”

Working in close partnership, PJIAE, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of TEATT will leverage this advanced system to optimize their respective operations. “With improved data collection and analysis, the airport, and the Ministry of TEATT will be able to enhance their services, adapt to current trends, and further contribute to the development and prosperity of our country,” stated Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The website (www.entry.sx) will serve as a critical resource for passengers entering St. Maarten. Additionally, the Arrival Hall is scheduled for opening on October 18, 2024.

By embracing technological innovation and fostering strong inter-agency collaboration, PJIAE, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of TEATT are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and efficiency for travelers and St. Maarten.

For full details, information and to complete the form ahead of travel, visit www.entry.sx

