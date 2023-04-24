St. John’s College Santa Fe and Ameresco Announce Comprehensive Solar and Energy Efficiency Project

College to receive major renewable and energy efficiency upgrades designed to save over $100,000 annually

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it is partnering with St. John’s College Santa Fe campus on a comprehensive, multi-phase solar and energy efficiency project. As part of its contract with the college, Ameresco will complete several phases of work to renovate facility infrastructure and recognize energy savings opportunities.





Planned upgrades to the educational institution include the addition of 1,670 solar panels, as well as 20 electric vehicle charging stations across four campus parking lots. The solar installation will use an innovative grid-connected photovoltaic design, which will link the energy generated to the local utility grid and enable St. John’s College to store and utilize power as needed.

To date, completed updates include campus-wide interior and exterior LED lighting retrofits, re-roofing and rooftop HVAC retrofits on three buildings, boiler and air handling unit replacements and water infrastructure upgrades in the dormitories. These updates are designed for St. John’s College to reduce its carbon footprint by 858 metric tons, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 167 homes or 96,530 gallons of gasoline consumed, delivering over $100,000 in annual cost savings.

“At St. John’s College, we are proud to be moving forward on multiple fronts. The implementation of these sustainable solutions ensures that our campus facilities and student offerings fit the culture we’ve built our institution on,” said Mark Roosevelt, President of St. John’s College Santa Fe. “I’m thrilled that we’re incorporating innovative technologies into our campus design and entering into a new era of environmental responsibility.”

This project was catalyzed thanks to St. John’s College Santa Fe’s Class of 2019 senior gift, which provided funding for an energy audit of the campus.

“Partnering with the team at St. John’s College has been a true pleasure. It’s always a rewarding experience to work with an organization that has a vested interest in upgrading existing infrastructure in a truly collaborative way,” said Bob Georgeoff, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “Together, we’ve been able to identify areas of improvement that will have a long-lasting impact and help the college generate significant energy and cost savings, making room for funding allocations elsewhere.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About St. John’s College

St. John’s College is one of the most distinctive colleges in the country due to its all-required, interdisciplinary Great Books curriculum. At St. John’s, undergraduate and graduate students read more than 200 of the West’s most influential books across disciplines and discuss those books with faculty in small, seminar-style classes. Located on two campuses in two historic state capitals—Annapolis, Maryland, and Santa Fe, New Mexico—St. John’s is the third-oldest college in the United States and has been hailed as the “most contrarian college in America” by The New York Times, the “most rigorous college in America” by Forbes, and the “most forward-thinking, future-proof college in America” by Quartz. Learn more at sjc.edu/solar.

