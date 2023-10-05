Home Business Wire SSP Innovations Aligns Organizational Structure with Business Strategy
Business Wire

SSP Innovations Aligns Organizational Structure with Business Strategy

di Business Wire

New structure strengthens customer focus and delivery across product and service offerings


DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SSPInnovationsSSP Innovations announced a new organizational structure that unifies its utility and telecom operations under a single leadership team. The new structure aligns with SSP’s strategy to solidify itself as the premier provider in utility and telecom products and services.

“Our goal has always been to lead the utility and telecom GIS markets with innovative products and services that advance and evolve our customers’ businesses,” commented Patrick Vardeman, CEO. “Unifying our operations will allow us to run as one in pursuit of that goal. A single set of shared best practices will guide our efforts to deliver increasingly valuable products and services to our customers.”

SSP is now organized under six functional leaders that report directly to the CEO. The leadership team includes:

  • Chief Financial Officer – Jonathan Jachimiec
  • Chief Operating Officer – Darrell Rhodes
  • Chief Business Development Officer – Dean Perry
  • Chief Customer Transformation Officer – Mehrdod Mohseni
  • Chief Marketing Officer – Dustin Sutton
  • Chief Product Officer – Michael Measels

SSP Innovations, a long-time leader in utility GIS, expanded its footprint in the industry in 2021 with the acquisition of 3-GIS, a long-time leader in telecom GIS. Today’s announcement is the next logical step in bringing the two organizations together under the SSP banner. In addition to a thriving GIS implementation services business, the company maintains two industry-focused product lines – SSP ActiveGIS™ and the 3-GIS | Network Solutions. SSP ActiveGIS is a comprehensive suite of utility-focused desktop and mobile applications that bring added value to the Esri ArcGIS Utility Network platform. 3-GIS | Network Solutions is a comprehensive, web-based GIS network management solution for telecommunications, allowing enterprises to plan, design, and manage networks. The newly announced organization will allow SSP to harness its initiatives to create innovative solutions in these rapidly transforming industries.

About SSP Innovations

Founded in 2003, SSP Innovations continues to be headquartered in Centennial, Colorado with additional offices in Mukwonago, Wisconsin; Decatur, Alabama; and Bern, Switzerland. SSP provides award-winning solutions to electric and gas utilities and telecommunication providers. SSP customers include some of the largest utility and telecommunications companies in the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit: https://www.sspinnovations.com/.

Contacts

Keith Freeman

keith.freeman@sspinnovations.com

Articoli correlati

Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant Launches Academy to Help Financial Professionals Master Values-Based Advice

Business Wire Business Wire -
Free CE-approved education offering helps financial advisors build trust, demonstrate the value of advice and drive positive outcomes for...
Continua a leggere

Bloomreach Named to 2023 List of the Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For

Business Wire Business Wire -
Battery Ventures Recognizes Bloomreach Among Private Cloud Companies with Highest Levels of Self-Reported Employee SatisfactionMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the...
Continua a leggere

Zip Annual User Conference to Feature Speakers from Discover Financial, Figma, Kearney, Northwestern Mutual, OpenAI, Snowflake, Two Sigma, UC Irvine Health and WestCap

Business Wire Business Wire -
“Zip Forward” Brings Together Acclaimed Finance and Procurement Executives, Industry Thought Leaders and Zip Customers to Discuss Impact of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php