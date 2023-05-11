SSE Selects Keyfactor to Enhance Security and Implement Zero Trust Adoption

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, today announced that FTSE 100 energy company, SSE, has selected Keyfactor Command to simplify and scale its PKI infrastructure as part of an overall migration to the cloud. Keyfactor Command combines a fully-managed PKI service and certificate lifecycle automation into a single, cloud-delivered platform.

Today, enterprise IT teams often lack the proper resources and talent needed to overcome security-related challenges. According to Keyfactor’s 2023 State of Machine Identity Management report, 42% of respondents identified skills shortages as barriers to setting an enterprise-wide cryptography and machine identity strategy. Another 31% cited insufficient resources — time and money — as an obstacle.

To implement an effective identity-first security strategy, security teams will need a scalable, cloud-first approach to managing PKIs and certificates. SSE has chosen Keyfactor’s cloud PKI as-a-service (PKIaaS) deployment option to eliminate certificate blind spots, reduce outages from expired certificates and streamline the security team’s processes.

“As the leading low-carbon energy company in the UK, SSE generates and delivers power to millions of homes and businesses across the country. This responsibility does not leave any room for interruptions or worse, security-related incidents that could potentially impact our valued customers,” said Chris Barnicott, CTO, SSE. “With Keyfactor, our security teams will be able to shift their focus from reactive PKI management and certificate outage prevention to a more proactive, scalable model that will streamline business enablement and operational efficiencies.”

Keyfactor’s PKIaaS offering provides highly secure, scalable, and automated managed PKI services. Keyfactor eliminates the manual effort, expense, and risk associated with deploying and maintaining PKI infrastructure in-house. PKIaaS offers enterprise users a dedicated, high-assurance PKI that meets compliance standards and maximizes security. Further, automation and scalability remove limitations and constrictions often associated with per-certificate fees, and hardware and software deployments.

“The exponential volume at which machine identities are created in enterprise environments is a big challenge for most security teams. This, coupled with an all-too-often lack of complete certificate visibility, has made implementing cloud-first and zero-trust strategies difficult,” said Ted Shorter, CTO, Keyfactor. “We’re pleased to begin what we expect will be a longstanding and successful customer relationship with SSE. We are dedicated to helping SSE move their workloads to the cloud without compromising security.”

To learn more about Keyfactor Command and the PKIaaS deployment option, click here.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About SSE

SSE is the leading generator of renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland, providing energy needed today while building a better world of energy for tomorrow. It develops and operates low-carbon infrastructure supporting the net zero transition, including onshore and offshore wind, hydro power, electricity transmission and distribution grids, and efficient gas-fired generation, alongside providing energy products and services for businesses. SSE is UK listed, with interests across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Poland and the US. It employs around 11,000 people and is real Living Wage and Fair Tax Mark accredited.

