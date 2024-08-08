 SSD-Based RAID Offload Technology from KIOXIA Named ‘Best of Show’ at Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its RAID Offload on SSD technology, has received an FMS ‘Best of Show’ award in the ‘Most Innovative Technology’ SSD technology category. These awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the memory and storage industries.









“We are honored to recognize Kioxia’s groundbreaking RAID Offload data protection technology with a ‘Best of Show’ award,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “This is a standout achievement, reflecting not only Kioxia’s technological prowess but also their ability to address critical industry challenges with cutting-edge solutions.”

As compute and storage technologies evolve, data protection through RAID or Erasure Coding (EC) becomes increasingly demanding. Moreover, traditional software and hardware RAID and erasure coding solutions struggle to keep pace with the rapid advancements in SSD performance, which increases with each new generation. These issues highlight the need for innovative approaches to address data protection challenges faced by modern server and storage systems.

Kioxia’s SSDs with RAID Offload technology provide a standards-based, host-orchestrated scale out and sustainable solution to offload RAID parity compute. This frees up valuable host CPU, memory and cache resources that can now be used to accelerate primary applications. This can significantly improve performance, reduce system cost, and increase power efficiency in server and storage systems.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from FMS,” said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our RAID/Erasure Coding Offload technology addresses the critical challenge of data protection with SSD performance scaling, and it exemplifies our commitment to pioneering advancements that drive the future of storage technology.”

Demos of KIOXIA RAID Offload technology are taking place this week at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage in KIOXIA booth #307 on the show floor of the Santa Clara Convention Center. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2024 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

