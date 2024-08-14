SSC Napoli Announces Its Entrance Into the Metaverse via Partnership With The Sandbox

SSC Napoli will establish its presence in The Sandbox, offering unique and immersive experiences for its fans to interact with the club and its players.

To celebrate the announcement, SSC Napoli will launch its first series of virtual pop-ups – the SSC Napoli Official Metaverse Store – within several user generated experiences in The Sandbox. Different players from the SSC Napoli team, including Leonardo Spinazzola, Frank Zambo Anguissa, Amir Rrahmani, and Matteo Politano, will guide players through each pop-up. By visiting all four pop-ups, fans will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win tickets to SCC Napoli home games, signed merchandise, virtual Napoli apparel, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to enter the metaverse with The Sandbox,” said Tommaso Bianchini, Chief Revenue Officer of the Club. “This venture represents a significant milestone for SSC Napoli as we continue to innovate and find new ways to connect with our fans. Our goal is to expand our global fan base more and more, and the partnership with The Sandbox seeks to use the tools of – and speak the same language as – the new generations of fans we want to engage through the virtual world, so as to create ever closer connections with supporters in every continent. The SSC Napoli Official Metaverse Store will be a revolutionary platform for our supporters to experience the club in an entirely new dimension.”

“We’re proud to be the Web3 platform for SSC Napoli’s entry into the metaverse,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “This partnership significantly expands the experiences available in The Sandbox for sports fans, including new and current players, creators, and builders. By introducing a new vertical of entertainment and co-experience through sports, The Sandbox is becoming a premier destination where fans can connect, celebrate their fandom with fellow supporters, and engage with their favorite teams in immersive and meaningful ways.”

The partnership kicks off during Coppa Italia, the annual domestic cup of Italian football, and will continue throughout the season with more exciting announcements and rewards to come. Additionally, throughout the 2024-2025 season, The Sandbox will be featured at SSC Napoli home games across the various screens on and around the pitch.

To visit the Official SSC Napoli Metaverse Store pop-ups and enter for a chance to win both virtual and real-life prizes, visit www.sandbox.game/en/events/napoli-event. Be sure to follow The Sandbox on X, Medium, and Discord to stay up to date on the latest news.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive metaverse platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gaming. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, and Lympo. In addition, Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 150 investments in blockchain companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information, visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

