SRM Welcomes Michael Väth and Hans Winterhoff to International Advisory Board, Strengthening German Market Understanding and Commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions and other industries across North America and Europe, announced the appointment of Michael Väth and Hans Winterhoff as members of the company’s International Advisory Board.

SRM specializes in identifying previously undiscovered opportunities for growth or savings, aligning expenses with industry benchmarks, and fostering supplier partnerships with a focus on quality and long-term stability. The firm’s advisory services include payments, operations, technology, and the ever-evolving digital assets space.

Adding Väth and Winterhoff to SRM’s Board is a signal of intent for the company, as it continues to expand its presence in the UK and Europe and better understand the needs of financial institutions in those markets. The addition of two influential German consultants underscores the commitment SRM has made to become a global leader in its space.

Michael Väth, of Frankfurt, Germany, is a former Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Hitachi Data Systems business in EMEA, a board member for private equity firms, angel investor and mentor to startups, and a founder of his own firm. Väth brings 30 years of global sales, marketing, and digital business perspectives to this non-executive board role at SRM.

Väth shared: “It’s an honor to join the SRM International Advisory Board. I’m impressed with SRM’s leadership, business culture, and wide range of experience. I believe their services and ability to improve business efficiency will resonate in Germany and beyond.”

Hans Winterhoff, of Hannover, Germany, a senior executive who spent 25 years with KPMG, is also the founder and CEO of two startups focused on innovation and consulting. His unique understanding of business operations as a Certified Public Accountant & Tax Advisor, as well as his innovation experience, will further elevate SRM’s advisory collective.

“SRM has impressed me with its dedication to researching our market and seeking out German perspectives to better understand how their services can benefit businesses here,” noted Winterhoff. “I’m thrilled to share my knowledge and help SRM expand into new markets.”

Väth and Winterhoff join an already strong International Advisory Board, which recently announced the addition of Marion King, former Director of Payments at NatWest in the UK. Other board members include Manolo Sanchez, former CEO of BBVA Compass; Steven VanBelleghem, renowned customer experience innovator; Reed Deupree, public markets and private equity investing expert; David Bailey, M & A specialist and financial services consultant; Stan Viner, longtime financial services sales professional and fintech advisor; and Robert Messer, community banking CFO based in the U.S.

Neil Whittaker, SRM’s Chief Executive in Europe, shared this about the addition of Väth and Winterhoff: “We’re thrilled to have Michael and Hans on our International Advisory Board. Their deep understanding of the European – and specifically German – markets and their entrepreneurial expertise will be an immense asset as our company looks to expand its presence and take on a global leadership role in our space.”

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

Contacts

Neil Dougherty



VP, Marketing & Communications



484.354.6465



ndougherty@srmcorp.com