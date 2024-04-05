SRM Welcomes Financial Services Sales and Growth Veteran Chris Gunnare to the Firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), a trusted advisory firm serving financial institutions globally, announced that Chris Gunnare is joining the business and will serve as an Executive Vice President, supporting growth initiatives and client services.









Gunnare, a well-known executive in the credit union industry, brings thirty-five years of experience to his role at SRM. Prior to joining SRM, Gunnare spent six years at PSCU as a client advocate and leading new business sales teams to back-to-back company record-breaking sales years in 2022 and 2023. Before PSCU, Gunnare was part of the executive team during a 24-year tenure at The Members Group (TMG), where he led overall company growth and various functions, including sales, account management, renewals, marketing, and market research.

“As we continue to initiate our growth and service expansion plans, building a strong and experienced bench is critical to our success,” noted Brad Downs, SRM’s Chief Executive Officer. “Chris Gunnare’s in-depth understanding of the credit union landscape and his track record of success in growing businesses – and, more importantly, satisfying clients – is a great match. I’m thrilled to welcome Chris to SRM.”

Gunnare will bring his skills, robust network, and talent for forming strategic partnerships to a thriving SRM business that has saved clients billions through its primary vendor contracts offering. Additionally, SRM continues to grow its services and key staff in the areas of strategy, payments, and technology advisory.

“SRM understands its role in helping financial institutions survive and thrive against the headwinds of our times, and that energizes me for this new challenge,” said Chris Gunnare. “The company’s independent, agnostic approach to its work and willingness to go the extra mile for clients attracted my attention, and I’m thrilled for this opportunity.”

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. For 30+ years, SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit srmcorp.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for timely and relevant insights.

