SRM Launches New Website to Highlight Expanded Global Services for Financial Institutions

SRM, a trusted advisory firm focused on powering client performance globally, announced the launch of its new website. Featuring an updated design and user-friendly navigation, the site highlights SRM's expanded global services across payments, sourcing, strategic advisory, and technology.

Some of the key features of the website include an enhanced interface for a seamless user experience, expanded information on SRM's broad service offerings targeted to financial institutions and fintechs, and a comprehensive SRM Perspectives section featuring insightful content including timely research reports, blogs, video content, podcasts, and client case studies.

The new website arrives at an exciting time for SRM, as recent acquisitions and strategic hires have helped the firm provide more services than ever before for its clients. For more than three decades, SRM has helped thousands of clients and returned over $10 billion in savings and value across an array of operational areas – notably signature card network contracts, payments technology, and core and digital banking vendor relationships. Additionally, SRM assists financial institutions undergoing M&A arrangements to optimize their vendor contracts and prepare for the future as a new entity.

"As we continue to expand our presence and brand globally, this new website is an important step for SRM," noted Neil Dougherty, Managing Director of Global Marketing & Communications. "We want to highlight the breadth of expertise, deliver relevant insights, and share our evolving story through the voice of our wonderful clients. We're thrilled to share this new digital property with the industry."

About SRM

SRM is an independent advisory firm focused on payments, sourcing, strategy, and technology for clients ranging from community financial institutions to global financial services leaders. SRM has partnered on strategic initiatives with 1,000+ clients and returned more than $10 billion in value in the process. More than just consultants, SRM delivers a full-circle experience with the addition of unmatched core technology implementation experts and project management services. SRM provides trusted, data-driven, unbiased advice and continues to expand services based on client feedback and critical needs. Visit srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for timely and relevant industry insights.

