SRM Announces the Hire of M&A Expert Pete Duffy to Strengthen Advisory Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving clients across North America and Europe, announced that it has hired Pete Duffy to lead its merger advisory engagements with financial institutions.

Duffy joins SRM from Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank, where he spent 20 years working with financial institutions on the development and execution of their merger and acquisition strategies. Prior to Piper Sandler, Duffy spent 11 years at the Procter and Gamble Company in sales and sales management. He also spent 12 years of his early career in roles at First Empire Securities KBW in New York.

For more than 30 years, Duffy has been a valued contributor to leading industry publications (through numerous published articles) and continues to be an in-demand speaker at financial services industry conferences.

Commenting on the hire, SRM’s Chief Strategy Officer and Practice Leader for Strategic Advisory Services, Mark Sievewright, commented, “At a time of increasing consolidation within the financial services industry – when we are experiencing robust interest in our merger advisory services – I am delighted to welcome Pete to the team. His unique depth and breadth of experience will provide our clients with tremendous value as they define and execute their M&A strategies.”

Duffy, who will serve as Managing Director of Merger Advisory Services, added, “I’m delighted to be joining the SRM team with the opportunity to continue to serve financial institutions across North America. SRM’s 30+ years of proven excellence in delivering value to clients was very attractive to me. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the firm’s industry-leading team as we deliver a broad range of powerful advisory services to clients.”

Duffy is a graduate of Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth, Texas, where he earned a B.A. in Business Management with a Minor in Marketing.

About SRM

SRM is an independent advisory firm focused on operational excellence, payments, and technology for clients ranging from community financial institutions to global financial services leaders. SRM has partnered on strategic initiatives with 1,000+ clients and returned more than $10 billion in value in the process. More than just consultants, SRM delivers a full-circle experience with the addition of unmatched technology implementation experts and project management services. SRM provides trusted, data-driven, unbiased advice and continues to expand services based on client feedback and critical needs. Visit srmcorp.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for timely and relevant industry insights.

Media Contacts

Cristi Murray

650.339.2132 (m)

cristi@williammills.com

Media Contacts

Alex Arango

678.781.7233 (m)

alex@williammills.com