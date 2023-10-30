Home Business Wire SRM Announces Dynamic Payments University Event for Banking and Credit Union Professionals
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions across North America, the UK, and Europe, announced the success of its inaugural Payments University, which took place September 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. The two-day event provided a discussion-oriented forum for payments professionals from banks and credit unions nationwide.


During the event, payments industry veterans from SRM delivered critical information and insights on the most important topics impacting the payments landscape, such as evolving technology, innovation trends, and regulations, among other industry developments. Guest speakers from the signature card networks and a nationally regarded economist rounded out the event programming, delivering expert commentary and answering questions for attendees that could impact planning for next year and beyond.

“The SRM Payments University exceeded my expectations,” said Joel Fair, Chief Operations Officer at Carter Credit Union. “The level of expertise and knowledge of the presenters was excellent, and I came away from the event with a more well-rounded view of the evolving payments landscape.”

The next edition of Payments University takes place at the newly opened JW Marriott in Dallas, TX, from Tuesday, April 30, 2024, through Thursday, May 2, 2024. Registration will open soon. The coming event will provide more sessions for financial institution payments professionals looking to learn from industry experts.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and collaboration at our first Payments University in September and excited to offer it again to our network of payments professionals in April 2024,” said Ben Mrva, Chief Revenue Officer at SRM. “Forums like this highlight the synergy between SRM and our clients, and the feedback we received from the first event will help us provide an enhanced experience in April.”

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

Contacts

Cristi Murray

650.339.2132 (m)

cristi@williammills.com

Alex Arango

912.429.9942 (m)

alex@williammills.com

