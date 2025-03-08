Sreela Venkataratnam Joins Rivian as Chief Accounting Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced Sreela Venkataratnam as its new Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Venkataratnam starts at Rivian on March 10 and will be responsible for overseeing accounting. In this role, Venkataratnam will head up Rivian’s financial reporting, tax and trade, internal controls and compliance, finance transformation management and manufacturing controllership.

Ms. Venkataratnam joins Rivian with over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting. She was at Tesla from 2013 to 2024, where she most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations. In this role she was instrumental in building and scaling Tesla’s global operations and enhancing business efficiencies during a period of rapid expansion. Prior to Tesla, Ms. Venkataratnam held key roles in the Finance organizations at Kleiner Perkins, Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Mercury Interactive Corp. She began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young in Toronto, Canada and moved to Silicon Valley in 1998, motivated by the internet revolution.

Sreela Venkataratnam, Chief Accounting Officer at Rivian said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Rivian and look forward to helping build on its strong financial foundation and scale the organization. Having just achieved positive gross profit in the fourth quarter, and with the R2 launch on the horizon, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the company on this adventure and supporting its mission.”

