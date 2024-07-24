SquareWorks Consulting Surpasses 800 Customers, Achieves Key Company Milestones including SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

SquareWorks continues to see strong growth from investments into strategic areas for customers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SquareWorks Consulting today announced significant achievements made in the first half of 2024, including exceeding 800 customers and successfully completing the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. This steady growth is driven by SquareWorks’ strategic investments into additional capabilities such as the new secure and streamlined vendor payment process via automated clearing house (ACH), the latest offering for customers looking to elevate their ERP experience.





SquareWorks is also celebrating the growth of its ERP-native financial automation platform, Automate. This platform has helped hundreds of accounts payable (AP) teams streamline vendor onboarding, accelerate invoice processing with AI-enabled optical character recognition (OCR) and automate approvals via email. The Automate platform, as well as all SquareWorks Consulting implementation and support services, are now SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, ensuring all data is protected no matter what product the data lives in. The audits were performed by Laika Compliance, to ensure SquareWorks Consulting follows the required information security practices, policies and procedures.

“Our strong performance in the first half of the year, fueled by both new and existing customers, is only the beginning for organizations looking to get the most value out of their ERP investments and our automation solutions,” said Bernardo Enciso, CEO of SquareWorks Consulting. “Companies are under enormous pressure to move faster and achieve more, while simultaneously cutting costs. With SquareWorks, our customers can achieve the full potential of their financial management system and realize their digital transformation goals through our native automation solutions and consulting services. This is a significant moment for SquareWorks as we continue to build on our momentum and take another step toward achieving our vision of elevating every customer’s ERP experience.”

While providing cutting-edge automation capabilities, SquareWorks remains committed to supporting customers who still need to print checks with their Advanced Check Printing solution. By supporting a variety of functions in the accounts payable process, all customers, regardless of their payment preferences or where they are in their digital transformation journey, benefit from the flexibility, security and efficiency offered by SquareWorks Automate.

Highlights of SquareWorks’ achievements include:

Surpassed more than 800 customers globally

SquareWorks Automate scanned more than four million (4,120,252) invoices since inception

SquareWorks Automate processed more than six million (6,691,041) payments

SquareWorks Automate processed more than seven million (7,843,669) approvals

About SquareWorks



SquareWorks Consulting is on elevating its customers’ experiences with exceptional automation solutions and consulting services. Our products include Automate, an ERP-native financial automation platform that enhances and takes financial management systems to the next level. We also provide exceptional consulting services and partner with our customers to deliver high-quality implementations, optimization services and ongoing support. To find out more about SquareWorks Consulting, visit www.squareworks.com.

