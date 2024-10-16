Square Celebrates Nine Canadian Businesses Ranked Among Top 50 in the World

Square 50 recognises businesses that are reaching major milestones within their operations

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Square announced the winners for its second edition of Square 50, an annual awards program dedicated to championing businesses that are changing the entrepreneurial game. Honourees for this year’s Square 50 include nine Canadian businesses, including DON’YA Ukraine’s Kitchen in Edmonton, a restaurant run entirely by Ukrainian volunteers to help those escaping the war, Roll This Way in Toronto, sushi caterers offering kits and interactive classes, Sharecuterie in Winnipeg, an Indigenous and woman-led charcuterie board business, and Breakscape Entertainment in Ottawa, offering archery games and escape rooms for a great night out. The full Square 50 class of 2024 can be seen here.





After receiving thousands of submissions from countries across the globe, including Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S., Square selected just 50 that stood out in the following categories:

The Canadian winners by category are:

Innovation:

Growth:

Community:

Experience:

Sustainability:

“Businesses around the world have had to navigate challenging economic environments over the past year and we’re delighted to shine a light on their resilience, innovation, drive, and leadership,” says Lindsey Irvine, Head of Marketing at Square. “Every business is a winner to us and Square 50 aims to give sellers the recognition they deserve.”

“We’ve worked very hard to build a strong sense of community for our customers and employees, and it’s truly overwhelming to be recognized for our efforts,” said Jorgia Moore, owner of DON’YA Ukraine’s Kitchen. “Square is an incredible partner and has been instrumental in helping us grow our business, and the fact that they recognize not just business growth, but business intentions like community and sustainability, makes them a company that is both helpful and admirable. We truly wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

