Square Announces Square 50 Winners, Celebrating Businesses Around the World

Square 50 recognizes businesses that are reaching major milestones within their operations

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Square announced the winners for its second edition of Square 50, an annual awards program dedicated to championing businesses that are changing the entrepreneurial game. The full Square 50 class of 2024 can be seen here, and honorees for this year’s Square 50 include:





hed11, a 2024 Michel Guide fine dining restaurant that offers an 11-course tasting menu of authentic and local Thai cuisine (San Francisco, CA).

Pure Green Franchise, a fast-growing smoothie and juice bar franchise with a menu of superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold pressed juice and more, with 58 open locations and another 70 locations in development (National).

Rejuvv Aesthetics & Wellness, a boutique medical spa offering a wide range of advanced skincare services, injectables, and cosmetic treatments (Miami, FL).

321 Coffee, a multi-location coffee shop and specialty roaster that creates employment opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) (Raleigh, NC).

True Gloom Tattoo, an award-winning and woman-owned tattoo studio offering permanent and professional tattooing (Buffalo, NY).

“Being recognized as part of Square 50 is such an honor, especially as an Asian American, woman, and immigrant-owned business,” said Jaja Chen, Co-Owner of Cha Community in Waco, TX. “We started with a pop-up tent in 2018 with the mission to bridge cultures and create community through food and drink, and now we’re getting ready to open our third location. Our business has prioritized sustainability through sourcing loose-leaf teas from Taiwan and direct-trade providers to offering reusable tea-ware and biodegradable bamboo fiber straws, so being recognized for this accomplishment brings us great joy and reflects our team’s hard work over the past six years.”

After receiving thousands of submissions from countries across the globe, including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, Spain, and the UK, Square selected just 50 that stood out in the following categories:

Innovation: Businesses that innovate within their industry, from diversifying their offerings to revolutionizing their operations to stand out from the competition.

Businesses that innovate within their industry, from diversifying their offerings to revolutionizing their operations to stand out from the competition. Growth : Businesses that made incredible strides to expand their reach through new locations, increased revenue, international expansion, and more.

: Businesses that made incredible strides to expand their reach through new locations, increased revenue, international expansion, and more. Community: Businesses that enrich the communities where they operate, supporting charities, prioritizing diversity in their employment, building inclusive spaces, and operating with integrity.

Businesses that enrich the communities where they operate, supporting charities, prioritizing diversity in their employment, building inclusive spaces, and operating with integrity. Experience: Businesses that change the game in customer experiences and level up their operations to entice new and existing patrons.

Businesses that change the game in customer experiences and level up their operations to entice new and existing patrons. Sustainability: Businesses that champion greener operations and promote social and cultural growth through their work.

“Businesses around the world have had to navigate challenging economic environments over the past year and we’re delighted to shine a light on their resilience, innovation, drive, and leadership,” says Lindsey Irvine, Head of Marketing at Square. “Every business is a winner to us and Square 50 aims to give sellers the recognition they deserve.”

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

Contacts

press@squareup.com