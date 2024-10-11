SqlSafeKeep from Cognitive Generation Enterprises Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SqlSafeKeep to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#azure–Cognitive Generation Enterprises today announced the availability of SqlSafeKeep in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cognitive Generation Enterprises customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.





Cognitive Generation Enterprises (CGE) created SqlSafeKeep out of necessity when it became clear the market needs for a tool that could provide real-time insights into data activity and eliminate the vulnerabilities in complex database systems. Thus, SqlSafeKeep was born.

CGE specializes in delivering zero-code solutions that transform database management and compliance. Our flagship product, SqlSafeKeep, addresses issues like missing data, internal fraud, and long debugging processes. By reducing developer workflows from nine steps to two and saving an average of 30 minutes per issue, we empower IT teams to manage databases securely and efficiently. What typically requires tens of thousands of dollars and a month’s work can now be done in under a minute.

SqlSafeKeep is an essential tool for developers and data scientists, akin to Redgate’s database tools. It provides comprehensive compliance, ensuring that every data movement is tracked and audited in real time, delivering heightened security and operational efficiency from day one: 100% zero-code, integrated in five minutes or less!

“With SqlSafeKeep, we help customers eliminate potential vulnerabilities, ensuring peace of mind from executives to developers by enabling a more proactive approach to data security,” said Robert Green, MBA, President & Founder of SqlSafeKeep. “Now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, this integration ensures seamless access to SqlSafeKeep’s advanced security features for all partner customers, providing protection and scalability in the cloud.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes SqlSafeKeep, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Cognitive Generation Enterprises, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

Learn more about SqlSafeKeep at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

