SqlDBM Unveils First All-in-One Relational and Transformational Modeling Platform, Following Investment from Headline

The addition of Transformational Modeling, Tx, allows data teams to simplify, automate, and collaborate on their end-to-end data modeling workflows.









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SqlDBM, a leading collaborative, cloud-based data modeling platform for the enterprise, today announced support for transformations with their newest product release, Tx. Unveiled at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, SqlDBM’s latest capability enables organizations to facilitate relational and transformational modeling in one platform, for the very first time. The launch comes after securing a new round of funding from Headline.

For data driven organizations, data modeling mitigates the hardships of wrestling with inconsistent data and complex transformations that impact timelines and the delivery of critical data projects. Until now, organizations would perform relational modeling in one platform and transformational in another, creating a gap in communication, collaboration, and data integrity. As a leading provider of relational data modeling, SqlDBM saw their customers needed a flexible, all-in-one solution to bridge that gap.

Now enterprise data teams have one platform for end-to-end modeling capabilities — ultimately ensuring data integrity, streamlining complex workflows, and confidently delivering the data insights their organization needs. Transformational modeling with Tx allows data teams to:

Establish continuity across systems: Seamlessly synchronize relational and transformational data views, preventing data duplication and ensuring integrity in a single platform.

Seamlessly synchronize relational and transformational data views, preventing data duplication and ensuring integrity in a single platform. Accelerate development: SqlDBM combines the best of code-first and GUI-based solutions for a powerful development experience. Pre-built templates and drag-and-drop functionality dramatically speed up the creation of repeatable objects like dimensions, views, and Data Vault structures. Customize existing templates or create new ones.

SqlDBM combines the best of code-first and GUI-based solutions for a powerful development experience. Pre-built templates and drag-and-drop functionality dramatically speed up the creation of repeatable objects like dimensions, views, and Data Vault structures. Customize existing templates or create new ones. Facilitate team wide collaboration: Fosters a shared understanding of data by providing a cloud-based, collaborative workspace for transformation and relational modeling. Concurrent working, granular access controls, and intuitive documentation streamline teamwork for everyone, from business users to data engineers.

“Tx represents a significant leap forward in data modeling,” said Serge Gershkovich, Head of Product at SqlDBM. “By seamlessly integrating transformations within the modeling environment, Tx empowers data teams to achieve a new level of efficiency and collaboration. With Tx, gone are the days of wrestling with inconsistent data and complex workflows that slow down critical data projects. Our customers can now confidently deliver the trusted data insights their organizations need, faster than ever before.”

SqlDBM continues to lead the charge on developing innovative modeling solutions for the enterprise, and has demonstrated significant momentum and growth. Headline, and participants Counterpart Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures, join CEAS Investments as the company’s newest investors. The funding has been used to make strategic hires from Fivetran, AWS, Jellyfish, and TUI Group, and further advance the data modeling platform. Notable company milestones over the past year include:

Over 400,000 users leverage SqlDBM for innovative and effective data modeling with cloud data platforms including Snowflake

Support for Global Modeling capabilities, which allows organizations to improve data integrity with a holistic view of their enterprise-wide data structures

Recognition as the “Database Modeling Solution of the Year” in the 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards and named to Techradar’s Best database design software of 2024 list

“At Headline, we’re constantly impressed by SqlDBM’s ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of enterprise data teams,” says Jacob Conger, Principal at Headline. “Their new Tx capability is a game-changer, streamlining complex workflows and fostering a truly collaborative data environment. This focus on efficiency and data integrity aligns perfectly with our investment thesis of backing companies that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, a critical factor for success in today’s data-driven landscape. We’re excited to see how Tx helps SqlDBM’s customers, particularly large enterprises, achieve even greater success and further solidify their position as a leader in the data modeling space.”

“SqlDBM combined with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to enhance how enterprise teams model, visualize, and manage data,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. ​​”SqlDBM’s cloud-native platform offers features like reverse engineering, version control, and collaborative editing, functionalities that can be valuable for data modeling within Snowflake’s platform. We look forward to seeing how this partnership continues to empower our joint customers to unlock the true value of their data.”

To learn more about SqlDBM and Tx, visit https://sqldbm.com/Transformational-Modeling/ or book a demo to see the all-in-one platform in action.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM is the leading collaborative, cloud-based data modeling platform for the enterprise. Data teams are empowered to visualize their business database schema with or without writing code. Hundreds of data-driven companies choose SqlDBM, including DocuSign, SurveyMonkey, and DirecTV, to manage data models efficiently, collaborate seamlessly across teams, and to help ensure data trust. SqlDBM is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit sqldbm.com.

Contacts

Jaimie Ayliffe



Senior PR Manager



jaimie.ayliffe@sqldbm.com