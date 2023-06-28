SqlDBM Attends Snowflake Summit 2023

Premier Snowflake Partner, SqlDBM, attends the Snowflake Summit 2023 as Blue Square sponsor

SqlDBM, a leading provider of database modeling and management solutions, is proud to announce its Blue Square sponsorship and attendance at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, which will be held in Las Vegas, NV. SqlDBM will be attending the entire conference, from June 26th to June 29th, 2023.









Snowflake Summit 2023 will offer a first-look at Snowflake’s latest product innovations transforming the Data Cloud. In addition, the event will feature a variety of breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, and more to help organizations across industries drive increased value with data.

As a sponsor of the Snowflake Summit 2023, SqlDBM is excited to showcase its innovative solutions for database modeling, governance, and monitoring to the attendees of the conference. SqlDBM offers a cloud-based solution that simplifies the process of metadata management, allowing businesses to quickly design, visualize, and collaborate on their database projects. With SqlDBM, businesses can save time and resources by creating accurate and efficient database designs and documentation that can be easily shared and integrated into their workflows.

Product Success Lead for SqlDBM, Serge Gershkovich, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Snowflake Summit, stating, “We are thrilled to be sponsoring and attending this year’s Snowflake Summit. As a company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for data professionals, we recognize the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in the industry. Snowflake Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity to do just that, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

“Snowflake is looking forward to welcoming SqlDBM to Snowflake Summit 2023,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “The work that SqlDBM is doing with database modeling and metadata management, combined with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, plays a key role in mobilizing data in the service of the enterprise.”

As a Blue Square sponsor, SqlDBM’s team of experts will be available to offer live demonstrations of their software and to show how SqlDBM can help them achieve their database design goals at booth #2231. The conference is also an excellent opportunity for SqlDBM to connect with customers new and old, in addition to partners, advisors, and new prospects.

Beyond conversations about SqlDBM’s web-based modeling solutions, Product Success Lead, Serge Gershkovich, will be present at the booth for the duration of the conference as he shares signed copies of his newly release book: Data Modeling with Snowflake: A practical guide to accelerating Snowflake development using universal data modeling techniques.

SqlDBM will be hosting several sessions at the conference, starting on Tuesday, June 27, when Serge Gershkovich will present a demonstration of the SqlDBM product. On Wednesday, SqlDBM advisor and Snowflake Data Superhero, Kent Graziano, will join Oliver Cramer of Aquila Capital for a customer presentation on his success using the product. Finally, Serge will participate in an exciting interview with theCUBE to discuss cloud data modeling and design with Jared Campbell, Chief Data Officer of PSL Group.

To cap off the first two days, SqlDBM will be hosting happy hour events. The first will occur on Monday with Astrato, venue and time TBD. On Tuesday, SqlDBM will host the Data Oasis at The LOFT at Wabo Cabo. This event will feature some of the biggest names in the Snowflake community along with a stunning view of the Bellagio fountains and outstanding food and drink. SqlDBM is joined as hosts by Altr, Equifax, FlyWheel Software, Passerelle, Talend.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern online metadata management solution that enables data teams to visualize and maintain their business database schema as well as govern and monitor their data without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Databricks, Google Alloy DB, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), schema monitoring, DevOps and CI/CD, and collaboration between business and technical users. For more information about SqlDBM and learning resources, visit sqldbm.com.

