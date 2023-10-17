Home Business Wire Spruce Power to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call...
Spruce Power to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call on November 9

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, November 9. Spruce will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.sprucepower.com/overview/default.aspx. Management will then host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 2:30 P.M. MST to discuss the results.


Spruce Power Third Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 2:30 P.M. MST

Dial-in: 888-210-2654 // Conference ID 2486267

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/289099295

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID 2486267. The replay will be available until November 23, 2023.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 75,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Contacts

For More Information

Investor Contact: investors@sprucepower.com
Head of Investor Relations: Bronson Fleig

Media Contact: publicrelations@sprucepower.com

