Spruce Power to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on August 14

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) ("Spruce"), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, August 14. Spruce will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.sprucepower.com/overview/default.aspx. Management will then host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 2:30 P.M. MDT to discuss the results.





Spruce Power Second Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024



Time: 2:30 P.M. MDT



Dial-in: 888-596-4144 // Conference ID 6052195



Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/279658323

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID 6052195. The replay will be available until August 28, 2024.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 75,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

