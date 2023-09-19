Spruce Power Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters in Denver, Colorado

Distributed solar energy leader relocates its Denver headquarters after growing residential solar assets and contracts by about 50% in the past year

Commitment to growth in Colorado includes plans to expand the number of high-quality jobs in Denver and the Front Range to 20 by the end of 2024

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced the relocation of its Denver headquarters to the Colorado Center, a premier location in southeast Denver.





Spruce’s new Denver headquarters expands the Company’s footprint in a key renewable energy market, allowing access to a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration, partnerships, and top industry talent. While expected to house a diverse array of roles, the new headquarters prominently features Spruce’s corporate development efforts, providing its growing team a central hub to collaborate on the Company’s growth strategy. The relocation reinforces Spruce’s commitment to the Denver market and Colorado’s Front Range, where the Company plans to expand its number of high-quality jobs to 20 by the end of 2024.

Christian Fong, CEO of Spruce, commented, “ As the Spruce team reflects over the past year, we’re proud of the tremendous growth we’ve achieved since transitioning to a pure play on distributed solar energy in September of 2022. We are pleased this growth has afforded our Company the opportunity to relocate our Denver corporate headquarters to a premier location that both accommodates current and future office space needs and continues to centrally serve our customers across the United States. I’m proud of the Company’s commitment to job creation in the Mile High City.”

The new headquarters is located at Colorado Center, a LEED Gold certified, mixed-use development centrally located for our employees at 2000 S. Colorado Blvd in Denver between downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 75,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Contacts

Investors: investors@sprucepower.com

Head of Investor Relations: Bronson Fleig

Media: publicrelations@sprucepower.com