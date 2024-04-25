Spruce Power Adds Industry Veteran to Lead Asset Operations

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced the hiring of Kevin Minton as Vice President, Asset Operations. The addition of Minton builds on the foundational strength of Spruce’s existing distributed energy servicing technology platform and highlights the Company’s strategic commitment to advancing servicing solutions through Spruce Pro, a brand that extends growth prospects for the Company into the commercial solar market.





As Vice President, Asset Operations, Minton will plan, direct, and oversee asset operations activities for Spruce, with an emphasis on optimized fleet performance, efficient and safe field operations, and outstanding customer experiences, in support of strategic product extensions including Spruce Pro. Minton brings over 25 years of diversified operations and leadership experience to the Company. Most recently, Minton served as Vice President, Solar Operations, at ADT Solar. In his 20+ year tenure at ADT, Minton built deep experience in field operations, project management, safety practices, and customer service delivery for residential and commercial accounts. In addition to his industry experience, Minton honorably served four years in the United States Marine Corps.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Spruce Power team,” said Derick Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Spruce Servicing. “ He is a proven leader, possessing a wealth of experience in asset management, field operations, and customer service, which makes him a valuable addition to our industry-leading team of solar, utility, and financial professionals. We are confident that his expertise will further elevate customer satisfaction and support the delivery of services and products to customers.”

For more information regarding Spruce Pro, please visit www.sprucepower.com/spruce-servicing.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from over 75,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “goals,” “target” “predict,” “potential,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “continue,” “likely” or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon our current plans and strategies and reflect our current assessment of the risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the future direction of the Company and growth opportunities. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release and on the current expectations of management, and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: expectations regarding the growth of the solar industry, home electrification, electric vehicles and distributed energy resources; the ability to successfully integrate XL Fleet and Spruce; the ability to identify and complete future acquisitions; the ability to develop and market new products and services; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and markets; the ability to execute on and consummate business plans in anticipated time frames; litigation, complaints, product liability claims, government investigations and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Company’s products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of natural disasters and other events beyond our control, such as hurricanes, wildfires or pandemics, on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company’s future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 9, 2024, subsequent Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, respectively, and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

