Sprinklr Optimizes Social Media Customer Service for Vueling

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Vueling – a Spanish airline and part of the IAG Group that serves more than 100 destinations in Europe, North-Africa and Middle East – has selected the AI-powered Sprinklr platform to optimize its customers’ social media experience across every digital channel.





“As a core component of our ongoing transformation efforts aimed at enhancing the customer journey, we have integrated Sprinklr into our social media operations. This integration has empowered us to optimize our processes, resulting in the more effective allocation of resources, spending more time on quality rather quantity,” said Rodolfo Moreira, director of customer experience at Vueling. “Moreover, Sprinklr equips us with a comprehensive suite of capabilities, enabling us to stay at the forefront of industry trends, including the utilization of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence. This strategic approach not only enhances our operational efficiency, but also ensures that we remain agile in adapting to the evolving landscape of social media and customer engagement.”

“Seamless communication and engagement are incredibly important with air travel. Vueling’s vision is to redefine airline customer experience, something that everyone who travels wants,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder & CEO, Sprinklr. “Sprinklr’s advanced AI capabilities for customer service, marketing, social media engagement, and research will help Vueling streamline internal operations while increasing speed to resolution for every customer on every major digital channel.”

Vueling is a low-cost airline in Europe serving more than 34 million passengers each year. The company is involved in a company-wide transformation program, Vueling Transform, to achieve greater competitiveness and efficiency. As part of Vueling’s digital transformation strategy, the company aims to direct customers towards digital channels while providing a more personalized and customer-focused experience.

Sprinklr will support Vueling’s digital transformation goals, unifying its social media customer service and marketing departments under one collaborative environment. With Sprinklr, Vueling can collaborate internally to make smarter decisions faster and scale its social media customer service across all major channels to quickly respond to customers.

For more information on how Sprinklr un-silos teams to make customers happier, visit: https://www.sprinklr.com/.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Contacts

Press

Austin DeArman



PR@Sprinklr.com