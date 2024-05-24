Sprinklr Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the fifth year in a row.





“Marketers today play a crucial role across the front office —engaging customers, listening, analyzing and acting on real-time insights to deliver exceptional experiences,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas. “We’re dedicated to providing AI powered capabilities to help marketing teams achieve real results and operate in a more unified way. Being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for a fifth year in a row demonstrates our commitment to helping them achieve these goals.”

Sprinklr Marketing gives brands a unified AI-powered platform for executing campaigns, analyzing performance, mitigating risk, and optimizing content across 30+ digital channels.

According to a Gartner® Peer Insights™ review, “Sprinklr marketing is a comprehensive marketing platform that offers a variety of tools and features to organize and optimize marketing efforts. With its powerful set of capabilities, Sprinklr Marketing empowers organizations to create, manage, and analyze campaigns across various channels and reach a wider audience.” — Senior sales officer in the consumer goods industry.

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

