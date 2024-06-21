Home Business Wire Sprinklr Named a Leader in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Report
Business Wire

Sprinklr Named a Leader in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Report

di Business Wire

According to the report, “Sprinklr boasts the most feature-complete solution, bar none.”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AISprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions, Q2 2024. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence, with Sprinklr getting the highest possible score in 19 criteria, including digital interaction orchestration, agent workspace, voice, and partner ecosystem.


“The digital edge of your business – where you reach, engage, and listen to each customer – is broad. Brands can no longer afford to manage each customer touchpoint with siloed teams and disconnected technology,” said Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Our goal is to bring all digital touchpoints together for a single, unified experience on every channel. I believe that our position as a Leader highlights Sprinklr’s unique, unified platform that helps many of the world’s largest brands engage with customers on more than 30 digital channels in a collaborative and compliant way.”

According to the report, “Sprinklr boasts the most feature-complete solution, bar none. Sprinklr initially built its name in the world of social media but has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the contact center. Its Unified CXM product offers—appropriately—unified data, AI, channels, and functions on a single platform dedicated to managing and measuring customer interactions across all enterprise touchpoints. This is a lofty goal, backed by an equally lofty feature sheet and roadmap.”

The report continues, “Sprinklr’s feature breadth is unmatched in this market, but that should not imply any lack in depth. It is one of very few vendors earning top marks for digital interaction orchestration, and one of even fewer earning top marks for agent workspace.”

For more information or to download the full report, visit Sprinklr’s website.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Contacts

Press
Austin DeArman

PR@Sprinklr.com

Articoli correlati

NOV Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Friday,...
Continua a leggere

World Horse Racing Selects Veritone as Exclusive Digital Asset Management Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub automates media workflows and provides content monetization capabilitiesDENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader...
Continua a leggere

Hanshow Unveils Smart Solar Energy for Real Business Results at Intersolar Europe 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalRetail--In a landmark event at Intersolar Europe, the world's leading solar industry exhibition, Hanshow is making its mark...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php