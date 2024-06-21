Sprinklr Named a Leader in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Report

According to the report, “Sprinklr boasts the most feature-complete solution, bar none.”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions, Q2 2024. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence, with Sprinklr getting the highest possible score in 19 criteria, including digital interaction orchestration, agent workspace, voice, and partner ecosystem.





“The digital edge of your business – where you reach, engage, and listen to each customer – is broad. Brands can no longer afford to manage each customer touchpoint with siloed teams and disconnected technology,” said Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Our goal is to bring all digital touchpoints together for a single, unified experience on every channel. I believe that our position as a Leader highlights Sprinklr’s unique, unified platform that helps many of the world’s largest brands engage with customers on more than 30 digital channels in a collaborative and compliant way.”

According to the report, “Sprinklr boasts the most feature-complete solution, bar none. Sprinklr initially built its name in the world of social media but has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the contact center. Its Unified CXM product offers—appropriately—unified data, AI, channels, and functions on a single platform dedicated to managing and measuring customer interactions across all enterprise touchpoints. This is a lofty goal, backed by an equally lofty feature sheet and roadmap.”

The report continues, “Sprinklr’s feature breadth is unmatched in this market, but that should not imply any lack in depth. It is one of very few vendors earning top marks for digital interaction orchestration, and one of even fewer earning top marks for agent workspace.”

For more information or to download the full report, visit Sprinklr’s website.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Contacts

Press

Austin DeArman



PR@Sprinklr.com