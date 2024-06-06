Sprinklr Appoints Trac Pham as Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Pham will be Co-CEO, partnering with Founder and Co-CEO Ragy Thomas in an effort to drive growth and scale.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Trac Pham as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Pham will continue as a member of Sprinklr’s Board and is standing for reelection at Sprinklr’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.





“Trac is an outstanding leader with an exceptional operating background. As an active board member, he has guided Sprinklr, and for the last five months, has led cross-functional alignment in business, corporate operations and planning decisions. He has been a trusted advisor and strong partner, and I am thrilled to welcome him as Co-CEO,” said Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Sprinklr is uniquely positioned to help our customers transform their businesses with AI. To achieve this, we must provide an innovative platform that delivers tangible value while staying focused on building out our operational capabilities.”

“I am honored that Ragy and the Board have entrusted me to help lead Sprinklr through our next phase of growth and scale,” said Mr. Pham. “I believe deeply in our mission, have strong conviction in our unique technology platform, and look forward to working with this team to streamline our execution and help bring the future of Unified-CXM to life.”

As Co-CEOs, Mr. Thomas and Mr. Pham will partner across all business and corporate operations, maintaining the collaborative leadership established over the past five months. Together they will operate as a unified team, leveraging their strengths for the benefit of Sprinklr customers, partners, shareholders and employees. Mr. Thomas will oversee product vision, technology, and research and development, while also serving as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Pham will guide business operations, corporate functions, and go-to-market teams.

Mr. Pham most recently served as Sprinklr’s Interim Chief Operating Officer, from January to June 2024, and has served as a member of its Board since June 2023. Mr. Pham previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Synopsys, Inc. from December 2014 to December 2022 and was responsible for finance, strategy and corporate business development, and information technology. During his tenure as CFO, Mr. Pham helped scale Synopsys from $2.0B to $5.1B in revenue and was the strategic and operating partner to the Co-CEO/Founder and Co-CEO/President.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of appointing Trac Pham as Sprinklr’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, including the risk that the potential benefits of Mr. Pham’s appointment are not realized and risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may apply to Sprinklr’s business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 29, 2024, under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Sprinklr does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, including those contained in this press release.

Contacts

Press

Austin DeArman



pr@sprinklr.com