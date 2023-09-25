Sprinklr Appoints New EVP of Customer Operations, Scott Harvey

Stripe and ServiceNow veteran, Scott Harvey, joins Sprinklr to help accelerate growth with expertise in optimizing customer-facing operations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Scott Harvey as executive vice president of customer operations. Mr. Harvey will report directly to Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas and join the Executive Leadership Team to help drive durable, long-term growth by optimizing customer-facing operations from pre-sales solution consulting through post-sales customer success and recurring services. This includes digital customer transformation work, providing customers access to Sprinklr thought leadership, and a strategic approach to value realization.





Mr. Harvey joins Sprinklr from Stripe, where he served as global head of technical sales and services, with responsibility for the pre-sales and post-sales organizations focused on driving customer adoption and consumption of Stripe product offerings. During his tenure, Stripe saw revenue more than double.

Prior to Stripe, Mr. Harvey spent more than six years in senior leadership positions with ServiceNow, Inc., including SVP of Solution Sales and SVP of Solution Consulting. During his tenure, ServiceNow, Inc., experienced accelerated growth and scale with revenue soaring from $425 million to $4.5 billion and its workforce from 1,800 to 13,000.

“The Sprinklr unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform built with proprietary AI is a no compromise approach to better customer experiences for the world’s leading enterprise brands. With our unique ability to unify customer experiences, we are attracting world-class leaders like Scott to help optimize our customer-facing operations as we continue our journey of growth and scale,” said Mr. Thomas. “Scott will help strengthen our pre- and post-sales rigor so sales can translate our world-class technology to measurable and transformative business value and our post sales can deliver on the promises made one hundred percent of the time.”

“The most exciting thing about joining Sprinklr is the opportunity to work directly with iconic brands and strategic partners across almost all industries to help transform businesses and their front office. When there is opportunity to grow into new or existing accounts while providing increased value, that is an exciting journey that I want to be a part of,” said Mr. Harvey.

Sprinklr provides the only Unified-CXM platform for enterprises powered by industry-leading AI. For more information, visit: www.Sprinklr.com

