Sprinklr Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Q2 Total Revenue of $197.2 million, up 11% year-over-year
  • Q2 Subscription Revenue of $177.9 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Q2 net cash provided by operating activities of $21.3 million and free cash flow* of $16.5 million
  • RPO and cRPO up 10% and 9% year-over-year, respectively
  • 145 $1 million customers, up 21% year-over-year
  • Recorded a $10.1 million credit loss charge in Q2

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI–Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.


“In the second quarter, we continued to expand our customer base with our industry-recognized AI-powered platform and delivered our 7th consecutive quarter of free cash flow. As we work through continued market challenges, we are taking decisive steps to strengthen our foundation to reaccelerate growth and expand margins—a process that will take several quarters. Despite these challenges, we believe that Sprinklr remains uniquely positioned to help large global enterprises unlock and deploy the power of AI across the front office, as demonstrated by multiple global deals won this quarter across all our product suites,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr Founder and Co-CEO.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter was $197.2 million, up from $178.5 million one year ago, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $177.9 million, up from $163.5 million one year ago, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Operating (Loss) Income and Margin*: Second quarter GAAP operating loss was $0.1 million, compared to operating income of $5.5 million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $15.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $21.3 million one year ago. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 0% and non-GAAP operating margin was 8% compared to GAAP operating margin of 3% and non-GAAP operating margin of 12% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Net Income Per Share*: Second quarter GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.01, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.04 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted for the second quarter was $0.06, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2024 was $468.5 million.

* Free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, operating (loss) income, net income or net income per share, as applicable, the closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2024:

  • Subscription revenue between $177.5 million and $178.5 million.
  • Total revenue between $196 million and $197 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $19 million and $20 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.08 assuming 266 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025:

  • Subscription revenue between $710.5 million and $712.5 million.
  • Total revenue between $785 million and $787 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $80.5 million and $81.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.32 and $0.33, assuming 270 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that the following non-GAAP financial measures associated with our condensed consolidated statements of operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin;
  • Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin; and
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share.

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective U.S. GAAP measures, excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense and related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expense-related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods.

In addition, we believe that free cash flow is also a useful non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash, or our need to access additional sources of cash, to fund operations and investments. We expect our free cash flow to fluctuate in future periods with changes in our operating expenses and as we continue to invest in our growth. We typically experience higher billings in the fourth quarter compared to other quarters and experience higher collections of accounts receivable in the first half of the year, which results in a decrease in accounts receivable in the first half of the year.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Sprinklr has not reconciled its financial outlook expectations as to non-GAAP operating income or as to non-GAAP net income per share to their respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures as a result of the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Sprinklr’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Conference Call Information

Sprinklr will host a conference call today, September 4, 2024, to discuss second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, as well as the third quarter and full year fiscal 2025 outlook, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting: https://investors.sprinklr.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13748516. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2025, the impact of, and our ability to execute, our corporate strategies and business initiatives, the benefits of Sprinklr technology and features, and the ability of customers to successfully implement Sprinklr technology and accomplish their objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; our revenue growth rate has fluctuated in prior periods; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; we derive the substantial majority of our revenue from subscriptions to our Unified-CXM platform; our ability to manage our growth and organizational change; the market for Unified-CXM solutions is new and rapidly evolving; our ability to attract new customers in a manner that is cost-effective and assures customer success; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to drive customer subscription renewals and expand our sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop platform enhancements, introduce new products or keep pace with technological developments; the market in which we participate is new and rapidly evolving and our ability to compete effectively; our business and growth depend in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with partners who provide access to data that enhances our Unified-CXM platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities; the majority of our customer base consists of large enterprises, and we currently generate a significant portion of our revenue from a relatively small number of enterprises; our investments in research and development; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our sales cycle with enterprise and international clients can be long and unpredictable; certain of our results of operations and financial metrics may be difficult to predict; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; we rely on third-party data centers and cloud computing providers; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; unstable market and economic conditions, including as a result of fluctuations in inflation rates, higher interest rates, bank closures or instability, public health crises and geopolitical actions, such as war and terrorism or the perception that such hostilities may be imminent; and our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 5, 2024, under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprinklr at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprinklr assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

RPO. RPO, or remaining performance obligations, represents contracted revenues that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods.

cRPO. cRPO, or current RPO, represents contracted revenues that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in the next 12 months.

Sprinklr, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,
2024

 

January 31,
2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

119,119

 

 

$

164,024

 

Marketable securities

 

349,332

 

 

 

498,531

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $12.5 million and $5.3 million, respectively

 

189,000

 

 

 

267,731

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

84,158

 

 

 

70,690

 

Total current assets

 

741,609

 

 

 

1,000,976

 

Property and equipment, net

 

33,585

 

 

 

32,176

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

49,957

 

 

 

50,145

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

48,266

 

 

 

31,058

 

Other non-current assets

 

110,381

 

 

 

108,755

 

Total assets

$

983,798

 

 

$

1,223,110

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

25,154

 

 

$

34,691

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

64,371

 

 

 

93,187

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

6,286

 

 

 

5,730

 

Deferred revenue

 

363,480

 

 

 

374,552

 

Total current liabilities

 

459,291

 

 

 

508,160

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

3,030

 

 

 

506

 

Deferred tax liability, non-current

 

1,475

 

 

 

1,474

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

44,919

 

 

 

27,562

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

6,116

 

 

 

5,704

 

Total liabilities

 

514,831

 

 

 

543,406

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Class B common stock

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Treasury stock

 

(23,831

)

 

 

(23,831

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,232,417

 

 

 

1,182,150

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,251

)

 

 

(3,836

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(735,376

)

 

 

(474,787

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

468,967

 

 

 

679,704

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

983,798

 

 

$

1,223,110

 

Sprinklr, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

177,859

 

 

$

163,452

 

 

$

355,222

 

 

$

321,117

 

Professional services

 

19,349

 

 

 

15,013

 

 

 

37,944

 

 

 

30,711

 

Total revenue

 

197,208

 

 

 

178,465

 

 

 

393,166

 

 

 

351,828

 

Costs of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of subscription (1)

 

34,306

 

 

 

27,783

 

 

 

66,876

 

 

 

55,259

 

Costs of professional services (1)

 

20,010

 

 

 

15,684

 

 

 

38,565

 

 

 

30,145

 

Total costs of revenue

 

54,316

 

 

 

43,467

 

 

 

105,441

 

 

 

85,404

 

Gross profit

 

142,892

 

 

 

134,998

 

 

 

287,725

 

 

 

266,424

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

 

23,622

 

 

 

24,323

 

 

 

46,161

 

 

 

45,084

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

80,497

 

 

 

80,118

 

 

 

167,981

 

 

 

169,320

 

General and administrative (1)

 

38,860

 

 

 

25,068

 

 

 

67,961

 

 

 

49,724

 

Total operating expense

 

142,979

 

 

 

129,509

 

 

 

282,103

 

 

 

264,128

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(87

)

 

 

5,489

 

 

 

5,622

 

 

 

2,296

 

Other income, net

 

6,414

 

 

 

7,237

 

 

 

13,914

 

 

 

11,996

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

6,327

 

 

 

12,726

 

 

 

19,536

 

 

 

14,292

 

Provision for income taxes

 

4,486

 

 

 

2,241

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

999

 

Net income

$

1,841

 

 

$

10,485

 

 

$

12,475

 

 

$

13,293

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, basic

 

260,830

 

 

 

268,900

 

 

 

266,187

 

 

 

267,271

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted

 

271,934

 

 

 

283,853

 

 

 

279,695

 

 

 

282,951

 
 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

Costs of subscription

$

327

 

 

$

290

 

 

$

610

 

 

$

590

 

Costs of professional services

 

364

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

808

 

Research and development

 

2,834

 

 

 

3,897

 

 

 

5,408

 

 

 

6,964

 

Sales and marketing

 

5,802

 

 

 

6,311

 

 

 

11,406

 

 

 

12,266

 

General and administrative

 

5,765

 

 

 

3,962

 

 

 

10,842

 

 

 

7,547

 

Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized

$

15,092

 

 

$

14,865

 

 

$

28,947

 

 

$

28,175

 

Sprinklr, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,475

 

 

$

13,293

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

9,118

 

 

 

7,329

 

Provision for credit losses

 

11,103

 

 

 

1,149

 

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

 

28,947

 

 

 

28,175

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

4,164

 

 

 

2,998

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(40

)

 

 

(3,402

)

Net amortization/accretion on marketable securities

 

(7,436

)

 

 

(7,998

)

Other non-cash items, net

 

216

 

 

 

39

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

67,292

 

 

 

26,474

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(15,289

)

 

 

7,917

 

Other non-current assets

 

(1,473

)

 

 

(4,874

)

Accounts payable

 

(9,268

)

 

 

(7,897

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,665

)

 

 

(2,896

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(26,683

)

 

 

(25,632

)

Deferred revenue

 

(7,858

)

 

 

(2,156

)

Other liabilities

 

431

 

 

 

616

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

63,034

 

 

 

33,135

 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(136,136

)

 

 

(288,727

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

292,298

 

 

 

206,291

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,028

)

 

 

(4,413

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(6,291

)

 

 

(5,744

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

145,843

 

 

 

(92,593

)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

17,235

 

 

 

21,350

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchases

 

3,403

 

 

 

3,970

 

Payments for repurchase of Class A common shares

 

(273,873

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(253,235

)

 

 

25,320

 

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,247

)

 

 

(89

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(45,605

)

 

 

(34,227

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

172,429

 

 

 

188,387

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

126,824

 

 

$

154,160

Sprinklr, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP gross profit

$

142,892

 

 

$

134,998

 

 

$

287,725

 

 

$

266,424

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related charges (1)

 

717

 

 

 

710

 

 

 

1,324

 

 

 

1,423

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

143,609

 

 

$

135,708

 

 

$

289,049

 

 

$

267,847

 

Gross margin

 

72

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

73

%

 

 

76

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

73

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

74

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP operating (loss) income

$

(87

)

 

$

5,489

 

 

$

5,622

 

 

$

2,296

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related charges (2)

 

15,243

 

 

 

15,724

 

 

 

29,867

 

 

 

29,839

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

15,206

 

 

$

21,263

 

 

$

35,589

 

 

$

32,235

 

Operating margin

 

%

 

 

3

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

8

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

21,322

 

 

$

14,575

 

 

$

63,034

 

 

$

33,135

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(1,483

)

 

 

(2,788

)

 

 

(4,028

)

 

 

(4,413

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(3,314

)

 

 

(3,061

)

 

 

(6,291

)

 

 

(5,744

)

Free cash flow

$

16,525

 

 

$

8,726

 

 

$

52,715

 

 

$

22,978

 
 

(1) Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation for the periods ended July 31, 2024 and 2023 was immaterial as it relates to the impact to gross profit.

(2) Includes $0.1 million and $0.9 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation for the three months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.9 million and $1.7 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended July 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

 

Per Share-Basic

 

Per Share-Diluted

 

(in thousands)

 

Per Share-Basic

 

Per Share-Diluted

Non-GAAP net income reconciliation to net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,841

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

10,485

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.04

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related charges

 

15,243

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

15,724

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.05

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

50

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

50

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

Total additions, net

 

15,293

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

15,774

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.05

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

17,134

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

26,259

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.09

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

 

260,830

 

 

 

271,934

 

 

 

 

 

268,900

 

 

 

283,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

 

Per Share-Basic

 

Per Share-Diluted

 

(in thousands)

 

Per Share-Basic

 

Per Share-Diluted

Non-GAAP net income reconciliation to net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,475

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

13,293

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.05

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related charges

 

29,867

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

29,839

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.10

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

100

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Total additions, net

 

29,967

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

29,939

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.10

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

42,442

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

43,232

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.15

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

 

266,187

 

 

 

279,695

 

 

 

 

 

267,271

 

 

 

282,951

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@sprinklr.com

Media & Press:
pr@sprinklr.com

