Sprinklr Announces Local Data Hosting Solution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Google Cloud

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced its continued expansion in the middle eastern market with the launch of a local data hosting solution for the Sprinklr platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) hosted on the Google Cloud. Customers now have the option to host data in Saudi Arabia through Sprinklr’s hosting services provider. Sprinklr also provides hosting solutions in the US on Google Cloud. By hosting data in Saudi Arabia, Sprinklr will enable customer compliance with security, privacy, and governance regulations in the region.





“The ability to host data in Saudi Arabia will help Sprinklr continue to rapidly expand our business, deliver a high level of service, and meet the data hosting requirements of our customers in the region,” said Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr, Haitham Elkhatib. “Sprinklr is the first customer experience platform with local hosting in Saudi Arabia on Google Cloud, which we believe provides a clear competitive advantage and makes Sprinklr the customer experience platform of choice for regional leaders working to digitally transform their organizations and unify the front office.”

Sprinklr continues to expand rapidly across key growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. With a local data hosting solution, customers in Saudi Arabia can now more easily tap into the benefits of Sprinklr’s AI-powered platform, including Sprinklr AI+ with generative AI capabilities for customer service, insights, social media management, and marketing that is built with enterprise-level governance, security, and data privacy.

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Google Cloud’s Managing Director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa said, “Google Cloud is delighted to partner with Sprinklr in its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration, which comes shortly after the integration of the Sprinklr AI+ platform with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, further demonstrates our shared commitment to enabling secure and compliant data solutions. By hosting Sprinklr’s unified customer experience platform on Google Cloud, businesses gain access to advanced AI technologies while meeting their data residency requirements.”

Sprinklr recently announced an integration with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with new AI offerings helps Sprinklr customers access the latest and most advanced Generative AI technologies. Sprinklr customers will be able to bring their own models from their generative AI partner of choice or create new ones and integrate them with proprietary AI from Sprinklr to drive higher productivity, enable better decision-making, and provide more seamless customer experiences.

As with all of Sprinklr’s data hosting locations, Saudi data hosting will be backed by Sprinklr’s global support teams, technical resources, and sub-processors.

About Google Vertex AI



Vertex AI is a machine learning (ML) platform that lets businesses train and deploy ML models and AI applications, and customize large language models (LLMs) for use in their AI-powered applications. Vertex AI combines data engineering, data science, and ML engineering workflows, enabling teams to collaborate using a common toolset and scale their applications using the benefits of Google Cloud.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises – global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

