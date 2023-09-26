Springboard Launches New, 100% Online Machine Learning Engineering and AI Bootcamp for University Partners

University of California San Diego Extended Studies, University of Massachusetts Global and University of Maryland Global Campus Are Online Learning Platform’s First Partners to Offer Course

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard, the online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, today announced the launch of a new course offering for university partners: a machine learning engineering and AI bootcamp. Through hands-on projects and practical exercises, the program is designed to teach core skills that are essential for today’s jobs and careers of the future that do not yet exist.





The curriculum focuses on upskilling students to confidently develop and deploy scalable machine learning models, while also exploring ethical considerations and learning how to build AI models that are fair, transparent and unbiased. The bootcamp integrates artificial intelligence content and dives into advanced topics such as large language models and generative AI, through units on deep learning, data preprocessing, natural language processing and computer vision. Students gain proficiency in popular frameworks and tools such as TensorFlow, Scikit-Learn and AWS.

The program is designed to cater to the needs of busy working professionals seeking flexible opportunities to help them upskill and advance their careers, and participants are not required to enroll as university students. University of California San Diego Extended Studies (UC San Diego Extended Studies), which has made a major AI curriculum update to the original machine learning course that launched with Springboard in January 2021, University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global), which forged its partnership with Springboard in January 2022, and University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), which began offering Springboard courses in April 2022, are the first three institutions to offer the course.

Enrollment for the cohorts through UC San Diego Extended Studies, UMass Global and UMGC is now open. Prospective students can sign up at any time to be assigned to a cohort. Scholarships and financing are available for eligible students, and graduates will receive certificates of completion after finishing the course.

Springboard and its university partners are future-proofing technology education, as The World Economic Forum projects that more than 97 million jobs will be created in engineering and research by 2025, with machine learning and artificial intelligence at the forefront. Demand for this training has increased along with the popularity of generative AI, as a recent survey found that 65% of Springboard students think learning how to use AI in the field they are studying is very important.

“ AI is rapidly and dramatically altering the future of education and work, making it increasingly vital for our students to have access to cutting-edge tech learning in order to secure their dream jobs,” said Ricardo Lorenzana, Dean and Vice Chancellor, Partnerships at the UMass Global School of Extended Education. “ We have been thrilled with the success of the Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Data Science and Software Engineering courses that we offer in partnership with Springboard, so we are excited to add a new offering for the most sought-after tech skills into our curriculum.”

“ We are committed to providing our university partners with turn-key solutions that they can implement efficiently as AI quickly evolves and students demand their education adapts at the same pace as new technologies,” said Colin Lumsden, Vice President of Business Development at Springboard. “ We are honored to partner with UC San Diego, UMass Global and UMGC to offer this course, and we look forward to rolling it out further through collaborations with more schools.”

Springboard has helped more than 20,000 students around the globe build the skills to transform their careers. The company’s market-driven curriculums are developed by industry professionals with firsthand experience in the role, who consult hiring managers at top tech companies for input on the skills they are looking for in candidates. Students spend the majority of their time working on real-world projects and creating portfolios that showcase their passion and demonstrate their abilities to potential employers. They also have regular one-on-one calls with industry mentors who work in the field, and receive guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. About 92% of job-qualified individuals who reported receiving an offer received it within 12 months of graduation, from companies such as Amazon, Boeing, IBM and J.P. Morgan.

For more information about Springboard and how it helps universities stay on the cutting edge of tech education, visit partners.springboard.com/universities.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

