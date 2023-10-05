Springboard Enterprises Hosts 15th Annual Gala Dinner Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs and Honoring Industry Leaders Who Are Leaving Lasting Legacies

Springboard award honorees include some of the most innovative female entrepreneurs and women-led organizations including Pivotal Ventures, Everly Health, Kindbody and Mymee.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springboard Enterprises, an organization with more than two decades of accelerating the growth of women-led companies will host its 15th Annual Gala Celebration on October 24, 2023 at Nasdaq in Times Square.





This extraordinary event will be an evening of both professional elegance and joyous celebration, as the Springboard community honors the resilience, innovation, and determination displayed by women entrepreneurs who have transformed ideas into successful ventures, disrupted industries and created lasting legacies.

In the 23 years since being co-founded by Kay Koplovitz, Springboard’s mission has remained steadfast: helping women raise and rise. Springboard accelerates the growth of women-led companies through access to essential resources and a global network of entrepreneurs, advisors and investors who are dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women in technology, healthcare, life sciences and retail technology. In 23 years of operation, Springboard has accelerated the growth of over 890 women-led companies who have generated $39B in value, produced 10 unicorns and 27 IPO’s.

“Increasingly, women entrepreneurs are making bold moves, leading world-changing innovation and delivering greater returns on investment than male-only led companies. Springboard will continue to celebrate these and so many other trailblazing women,” says Koplovitz.

Springboard’s annual gala brings together a powerful community in celebration of top women entrepreneurs and investors. Honors such as Rising Star, Champion, Investor of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year are bestowed upon visionary leaders whose actions and impact contribute to the advancement of women entrepreneurs and our society as a whole.

2023 honorees include:

Rising Star – Mette Dyhrberg, Founder & CEO, Mymee

Mette Dyhrberg, Founder & CEO, Mymee Champion Award – Gina Bartasi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kindbody

Gina Bartasi, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kindbody Investor of the Year – Erin Harkless Moore, Senior Director of Investments, Pivotal Ventures

Erin Harkless Moore, Senior Director of Investments, Pivotal Ventures Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by CVS Health) – Julia Cheek, Springboard alumna and CEO & Founder, Everly Health

The gala serves to raise funds for the not-for-profit organization, as well as reaffirm Springboard’s commitment to fostering a future where a woman’s impact knows no bounds.

For registration details, contact Kat Casaretto, Associate Director at kat@springboardenterprises.org.

About Springboard Enterprises

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 890+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. spingboardenterprises.org

Contacts

Liz McGonigal



Director of MarComm



Springboard Enterprises



484-824-3048



liz@springboardenterprises.org

https://sb.co/

Washington, D.C.