Spreetail Acquires Ecommerce Performance Marketing Agency, Buy Box Experts, Strengthening Their Ecommerce Accelerator Capabilities

Buy Box Experts, leaders in eCommerce technology and services for brands, will join Spreetail in accelerating brands to engage the eCommerce customers of tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spreetail announces acquisition of eCommerce Marketing Agency Buy Box Experts, strengthening their eCommerce Accelerator capabilities, and names Joseph Hansen as Chief Marketing Officer.

Spreetail, the category leader for end-to-end eCommerce acceleration for manufacturers, today announced its acquisition of Buy Box Experts—a leading performance marketing agency with a deep-seated history of driving brand success on Amazon.

The acquisition will further enhance Spreetail’s existing brand advertising efforts, international expansion, and tech stack. In addition to several strategic acquisitions made by Buy Box Experts since 2018, Spreetail will also be harnessing NEXT, a proprietary technology from Buy Box Experts, that will be folded into Spreetail’s eCommerce acceleration platform to drive growth and transparency for brands across Amazon’s global marketplaces.

“More than ever, brands are challenged with efficiently getting products from manufacturing to customer’s doors. As eCommerce continues to change and consumer demands shift, we are committed to ensuring we’re providing value to our brand partners through our team’s extensive capabilities,” said Spreetail Global CEO, Brett Thome. “We’re excited to bring Buy Box Experts on to continue to build upon that value with their deep knowledge and experience on Amazon and suite of performance marketing services.”

Buy Box Experts, long touted as a leader in Amazon-based performance marketing, helps brands rapidly grow their eCommerce business through a comprehensive gap analysis of their logistics, content, and advertising. Global brands – including SimpliSafe, HumanN, and KT Tape – engage Buy Box Experts as brand partners to accelerate their sales and increase their reach to customers. Their NEXT software helps track brand key performance indicators and drives cohesive project management across the many moving parts that influence the Amazon flywheel.

“The future of eCommerce is comprehensive and multifaceted,” said Founder and CEO of Buy Box Experts Joseph Hansen. “Combining Spreetail’s industry-leading experience and infrastructure in global logistics with Buy Box Expert’s ability to connect consumers to brands they love in an effective and meaningful way, opens the doors for us to take brands and accelerate their eCommerce business faster than ever before. I am excited to be joining the Spreetail team as CMO and can tell you we have many amazing things ahead in the coming months.”

ABOUT SPREETAIL

Spreetail is the category leader in global eCommerce logistics and channel management. Founded in 2006, Spreetail operates 7 fulfillment centers across the US and expanded internationally in 2021.

Spreetail serves over 500 brands, enabling them to accelerate their eCommerce sales across global marketplaces such as Amazon, Target.com, Wayfair, Walmart.com, eBay and many more. Spreetail helps brands sell products rapidly in eCommerce through efficient tech-based analytics, insights, and logistics.

