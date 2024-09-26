Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2024 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 after market close.


The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ324.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, more than 6 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 626 million users, including 246 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

MeridianLink Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MLNK--MeridianLink, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions...
Continua a leggere

Kioxia and MoDeCH Develop a Three-Dimensional Probing System

Business Wire Business Wire -
High-Frequency Characteristic Measurement for Three-Dimensional Structures up to 110 GHz TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, and...
Continua a leggere

Curtiss-Wright and Westinghouse Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support AP1000® and AP300™ Projects in Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division and Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php