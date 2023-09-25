Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2023 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 before market open.


The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ323.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 551 million users, including 220 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

Carnegie Learning Selects Littera Tutoring Management System to Support High-Dosage Tutoring in Districts Nationwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#education--Beginning this month Carnegie Learning will utilize the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS) to simplify the...
Continua a leggere

KuCoin Breaks 30 Million Users as the Exchange Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary

Business Wire Business Wire -
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#blockchain--KuCoin, a top five cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is celebrating its 6th Anniversary with a breakthrough...
Continua a leggere

Intact Technology Appoints Randall Fulk as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former Acumen Solutions Executive Will Lead Intact’s Financial Strategy to Support Continued Growth and InnovationRESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HR--Intact Technology, Inc.,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php