Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its second quarter 2024 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 before market open.


The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ224.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, more than 6 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 615 million users, including 239 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

