Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its second quarter 2023 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 before market open.


The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ223.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 515 million Monthly Active Users and 210 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 100 million tracks including 5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

