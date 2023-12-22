Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its fourth quarter 2023 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 before market open.


The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ423.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 574 million users, including 226 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

Accenture Expands Digital Transformation Capabilities for Italy’s Public Sector with Acquisition of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILAN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has signed an agreement to acquire Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, a...
Continua a leggere

Elliptic Labs Deployed on HONOR 90 GT Smartphone

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIVirtualProximitySensor--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart...
Continua a leggere

BANDAI: “UNION ARENA English version” Announcement Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Get the latest information and hear the comments from voice actors! The release in North America is set for Oct....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php