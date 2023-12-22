Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its fourth quarter 2023 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 before market open.





The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ423.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 574 million users, including 226 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Bryan Goldberg



Lauren Katzen



ir@spotify.com

investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:



Dustee Jenkins



press@spotify.com