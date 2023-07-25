Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.


As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ223.

What: Spotify Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2023 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/1mxg8Rx3YlK
Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ223

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 551 million users, including 220 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

