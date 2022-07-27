Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and CEO, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ222.

What: Spotify Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2022 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3847843/20374FC84646F084E4DED3CAAE21784C
Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ222

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 433 million Monthly Active Users and 188 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including more than 4 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

