Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.


As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ423.

What: Spotify Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q4 2023 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/W6AQXQyXlYp
Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ423

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, more than 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks a la carte on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 602 million users, including 236 million subscribers across 184 markets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

Collinson Expands SmartDelay+ Travel Disruption Benefits to U.S. Underwritten by Starr Insurance

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collinson, a global leader in customer benefits and loyalty, and Starr Insurance, a global insurance and investment organisation...
Continua a leggere

Snapdocs Powers American Financial Network’s Digital Closing Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
American Financial Network selects Snapdocs’ eClosing and eVault solutions to accelerate retail digital closing adoption, improve margins, and increase...
Continua a leggere

C-Suite Receives 42x More QR Code Attacks Than Average Employee, According to New Research from Abnormal Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quishing is on the rise as a novel social engineering attack, while traditional social engineering attacks like BEC and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php