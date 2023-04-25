<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ123.

What: Spotify First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Q1 2023 Update: https://investors.spotify.com/
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/xO7rQlM0vn5
Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ123

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 515 million Monthly Active Users and 210 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 100 million tracks including 5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

Articoli correlati

Global Risk Consultants Partners with Archipelago to Deliver AI-Powered Property Risk Data Insights

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Risk Consultants (GRC), the world’s leading property risk engineering company and Archipelago, the leading property risk data...
Continua a leggere

Kantata Unveils New Integration and Workflow Engine and Collaboration Enhancement Features Purpose-built for Professional Services Organizations

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features to fully automate workflow and reportingIRVINE, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology...
Continua a leggere

Veritonic Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
Independent Analytics and Measurement Platform Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Security by Meeting SOC 2 Type II StandardsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Global Risk Consultants Partners with Archipelago to Deliver AI-Powered Property Risk Data Insights

Business Wire