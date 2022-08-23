Home Business Wire Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd...
Business Wire

Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 433 million Monthly Active Users and 188 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 4 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bryan Goldberg

Lauren Katzen

ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:

Dustee Jenkins

press@spotify.com

