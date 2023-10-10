SpotHero Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Leading parking reservation app in North America adds strategic CFO to drive transformative growth, operational focus, and investment in innovation.

SpotHero, the leading parking reservation marketplace in North America, announced Kavita Suthar as its new Chief Financial Officer. The announcement comes as SpotHero continues to utilize and develop cutting-edge technology to further digitize the multi-billion-dollar parking industry.









“We’re thrilled to welcome Kavita as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said SpotHero CEO and co-founder Mark Lawrence. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in financial strategy and management. Her commitment to excellence and her strategic vision will play a pivotal role in guiding SpotHero toward continued financial growth and success.”

Suthar will oversee the company’s finance and accounting functions with a focus on strategic and operational execution. Prior to SpotHero, Suthar was the CFO at Redbox where, in her 7+ years, she helped the business scale and was part of the leadership team that took the company public. Suthar held several roles at Redbox across FP&A and Strategy. Before Redbox, Suthar spent 10+ years at US Cellular across various roles including Corporate Finance, Strategy, and Marketing. She began her career as an auditor with Grant Thornton.

“I’m very excited to officially join the SpotHero team,” said Suthar, whose official start date as SpotHero’s Chief Financial Officer was October 5. “SpotHero is a beloved customer brand that is in a unique position as both an industry leader and innovator thanks to its continued focus on developing and implementing innovative technology.”

Hiring Suthar builds upon SpotHero’s recent momentum, including the opening of their new Chicago and Toronto offices. The expansion continues to strengthen our leadership position in their North American markets. SpotHero was also named the 2023 CityLIGHTS award winner by 1871, recognizing SpotHero’s position as a category leader within the parking industry and as a beacon in the Chicago tech community.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the leading parking reservation marketplace in North America with over $1 billion in parking reservations sold. Millions of drivers use SpotHero’s mobile apps and website to find, book and access off-street parking in more than 8,000 locations in over 300 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Leading operator partners leverage SpotHero’s machine learning-powered dynamic pricing platform SpotHero IQ to power data-driven decisions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

