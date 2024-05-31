Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Launch of Digital Issues

SI SWIMSUIT’S FIRST-EVER DIGITAL ISSUE WILL FEATURE CONTENT CREATOR & PODCAST HOST, ALIX EARLE ON THE COVER AHEAD OF HER MIAMI SWIM WEEK DEBUT

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of its 60th Anniversary, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is thrilled to unveil its latest advancement in the digital publishing space. Beginning this summer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be launching one-of-a-kind digital issues timed to major moments in entertainment and culture, revolutionizing the way fans engage with their favorite swimsuit content, now on a more ongoing basis. The first issue will feature content creator & podcast host of ‘Hot Mess’ Alix Earle ahead of her Miami Swim Week debut, and will be available across SI Swimsuit’s platforms starting June 1.





“It has been a long-time dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” said Alix Earle. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful, and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me.”

In an era defined by digital connectivity, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recognizes the importance of delivering content that resonates with audiences where they’re most engaged. While the legendary print product will still run annually, the outlet will continue its storytelling in a more in-depth way, giving its audience a more frequent look into captivating storytelling from global talent.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic new approach to delivering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content,” said MJ Day, Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “Our goal is to elevate the SI Swimsuit platform to new heights while staying true to our legacy of celebrating beauty, diversity, and important storytelling. With our new digital issues, we are keeping pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape while also providing additional opportunities for talent alike to share their narratives and upcoming projects with our robust audience.”

“SI Swimsuit has cultivated a dedicated community eagerly engaging with the brand across multiple touch points throughout the year,” said Hillary Drezner, General Manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “Through the introduction of a more frequent product cadence, we aim to establish a continuous stream of content and experiences, showcasing the influential women embodying SI Swimsuit during significant cultural moments. This initiative not only fortifies our engagement strategy but also amplifies the value proposition for brand partners seeking to connect with our expansive and dedicated audience, numbering in the millions.”

The first digital issue will feature in-depth interviews along with curated content starring talent must haves, travel guides and unfiltered moments. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty.

For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com. Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

ABOUT MINUTE MEDIA

Minute Media is a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture. Minute Media’s proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital content experiences. They own leading sports content brands The Players’ Tribune, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, FanSided and 90min while also providing sports highlight rights through Minute Media’s most recent technology acquisition of STN Video. The company reaches 200M monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 400+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. They also reach a robust print subscriber base through the publication of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swim and Sports Illustrated Kids magazines. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

Contacts

SI Swimsuit Inquiries

Sevan Kalayjian Everitt



sevan.kalayjian@gmail.com

Minute Media Inquires

Paige Graham



Paige@minutemedia.com