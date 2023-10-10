Sports Data Labs, Inc. Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent which Expands Scope for Health Drone

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,778,987 provides SD Labs with further IP protection in the area of monitoring humans and other animals via their real-time biological sensor data using one or more unmanned aerial vehicles within a network

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports Data Labs, Inc. (SD Labs), an award-winning leader in AI-based technology solutions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company U.S. Patent No. 11,778,987 which expands its coverage for its novel unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-based system related to collecting, analyzing, distributing, and monitoring biological sensor data from humans and other animals.









Characteristically, the material expansion of scope replaces the requirement of a home station with a monitoring system that is configured to monitor the distribution of data from humans and other animals to one or more third parties or targeted individuals for consideration, the monitoring system being further configured to select one or more individuals to monitor via the one or more sensors and to identify which sensor or sensors are to be operated. Notably, consideration includes both monetary and non-monetary consideration, which includes the provision of bodily insights back to the individual or third party.

“We are thrilled with the continued expansion of our IP Portfolio,” said Vivek Khare, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of SD Labs. “This increased scope enables significantly broader reach for our novel inventions and allows us to explore broader applications in health monitoring with our partners.”

About Sports Data Labs, Inc.

Sports Data Labs, Inc. (SD Labs) is a venture-backed, award-winning leader in collection, analysis and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and sensing systems, as well as other data sources. SD Labs provides patented and other proprietary technologies that empower individuals to collect, control, and distribute their personal data, while using artificial intelligence to transform collected data into metrics, insights and predictions for various real-time and on-demand use cases. SD Labs also provides data acquisition and monetization solutions for buyers and sellers of personal data through its proprietary Human Data Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.sportsdatalabs.com

Contacts

SD Labs Corporate Communications



pr@sportsdatalabs.com