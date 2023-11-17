Home Business Wire Spok to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 35th Annual...
Spok to Present and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler & Co. Healthcare Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer, will participate in the 35th annual Piper Sandler & Co. healthcare conference on November 29, 2023 in New York. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm ET. Spok will also host a series of 1X1 meetings with investors on November 29, 2023.


The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed via the conference presentation link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1644515&tp_key=1762401f3e, and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: http://www.spok.com.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 70 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Contacts

Al Galgano

952-224-6096

al.galgano@spok.com

