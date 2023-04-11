Spok to Demonstrate Top-Rated Secure Healthcare Communication and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS23

Experts will highlight Spok Care Connect® and Spok Voice Connect™ in meeting place #MP2586

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications will showcase its top-rated clinical communication platform during HIMSS23. Spok solution experts will demonstrate the power of the Spok Care Connect® healthcare communication platform and Spok Voice Connect™ throughout the conference, April 17-21, 2023, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago in meeting place #MP2586.

“Our goal has always been to build the best communication solutions to help hospitals and health systems move information quickly, smartly, and securely to improve patient care,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Spok Care Connect, our advanced healthcare communication platform, helps thousands of healthcare organizations achieve this goal.”

As part of the HIMSS23 conference, attendees can learn how Spok solutions improve provider care and communication at more than 2,200 hospitals worldwide. Spok will also feature its new evolution of speech technology, Spok Voice Connect. Spok Voice Connect is built on the latest interactive speech technologies using interactive voice response (IVR) to allow hospital contact centers to offload a portion of routine calls with a user-friendly experience that enables callers to speak their requests instead of keying in responses. The system ‘listens’ to the response, finds the information, and connects the call – freeing operators’ time to support more complex, higher-value customer needs, as well as manage periods of high call volumes or being short-staffed. Spok Voice Connect also includes new reporting capabilities to provide insights into system usage, areas for improvement, and how to optimize the system to better serve Spok customers.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

